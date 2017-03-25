Irish captain Seamus Coleman underwent surgery on Saturday morning after fracturing his right tibia and fibula in a horror moment during his side’s 1-1 draw with Wales on Friday, and now faces a lay-off of at least six months.

Coleman was given oxygen and taken straight to hospital after the incident, before being operated on by the Football Association of Ireland’s Orthopaedic Surgeon Professor John O’Byrne and Mr Gary O’Toole.

While no exact timescale has been for his recovery yet, the 28-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least six months. Irish manager Martin O’Neill however backed the player to make a full recovery.

“Seamus suffered a serious leg injury and has undergone surgery. He has had an exceptional season with both club and country, and he will be a big loss," said O'Neill.

“But Seamus is so mentally strong that when he has fully recovered he will be as brilliant as before.”