Fifa has opened proceedings against Wales defender Neil Taylor following his challenge on Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

Everton defender Coleman has undergone surgery on a double fracture to his right leg after being injured in the 69th minute of last Friday's World Cup qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, which finished in a goalless draw.

The 28-year-old broke both his tibia and fibula, and was taken straight to St Vincent's University Hospital before undergoing surgery over the weekend.

Coleman faces at least six months on the sidelines, though the Irish team are refusing to put a fixed timescale on his recovery, and Taylor, who will definitely miss Wales' next qualifier away to Serbia in June, faces the prospect of having his automatic one-match ban extended.

Taylor was given a straight red card for the horror challenge, but Fifa have informed the Football Association of Wales that they are looking into the tackle and could take further action.

A Fifa hearing is likely to take place inside the next two weeks, with the one-match ban potentially being extended to three games, depending on what match referee Nicola Rizzoli observed in his post-game report.

The ban will only apply to international matches, meaning that the Aston Villa defender could miss Wales’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Moldova, with the 28-year-old already suspended for the trip to Serbia on 11 June.