Two young Republic of Ireland fans have sent a heart-warming ‘get well soon’ letter to Seamus Coleman after the defender suffered a double leg break in his national side’s recent World Cup qualifier against Wales.

The Everton full-back is facing months out after undergoing an operation on a broken tibia and fibula following a tackle by Wales' Neil Taylor in Friday night’s clash.

Despite initial fears that the 28-year-old would never return to the game, specialists declared the surgery in Dublin a success and it’s understood that the defender can make a full recovery.

The road ahead will be long but a recent letter sent to him by brothers Reece and Cody Kenny, from County Offaly, will be sure to lift the defender’s spirits as he begins his rehabilitation.

The hand-written letter, posted on Twitter by Irish radio station RTE 2FM, came with a picture of Coleman posing with the two boys the day before the match at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

It read: “To Seamus, I love you. You are the best soccer player. My brother and I met you last Thursday, the day before the Wales match.

“You were so kind and friendly to us. You are our hero. We were at the match and we were so sad for you that your bones are broken.

“We hope you get better really soon.”

Following Taylor’s challenge on Friday night, Coleman required oxygen before he was carried off the field on a stretcher. He underwent surgery at St Vincent's University Hospital on Saturday morning.

Coleman started 26 of Everton's 29 Premier League matches this season and had been enjoying a respectable season with the club, scoring four times and providing numerous assists.

The right-back is part of a hugely-experienced back four and captain Phil Jagielka admitted in the wake of Friday’s game that Coleman’s leadership will be missed.

Martin O'Neill: Ireland's Seamus Coleman's surgery successful

"Seamus is a massive part of the furniture. He's been here a long time now, he's one of the leaders," he told everton.tv.

"All we can do is be there for him. He's had the operation, it's been a success and he's on the slow road to recovery.

"As a club, a family, we have wished him a speedy recovery and we will be with him every step of the way. He's a great lad and hopefully we can get him smiling around the club as soon as possible.”