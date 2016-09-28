Former England international Ray Parlour believes Steve Bruce should be at the front of the queue to replace Sam Allardyce, although admits the national team has become an embarrassment.

Allardyce left his role as manager on Tuesday after only 67 days after being filmed allegedly abusing his position to help undercover reporters posing as businessmen get around the FA’s transfer rules.

It is the latest humiliation for the country’s governing body following a dismal Euro 2016 campaign which ended up with Allardyce’s predecessor Roy Hodgson leaving the post.

“It’s embarrassing,” Parlour, who won 10 caps for the Three Lions, told The Sun. “You’ve just got a new manager and everyone is looking forward and suddenly this happens. People will be laughing at us.

“You’ve got to deal with the situation and move on.

“In football there are shocks all the time and you have to be ready for it, but don’t get me wrong, this is a major shock.”

The former Sunderland boss won his only game in charge but will be replaced by under-21 manager Gareth Southgate for the next four games.

Sam Allardyce agreed a seven-figure pay-out fee with the FA after resigning as England manager (Getty)

However, Parlour insists in should be Bruce, who is currently out of work having resigned as Hull manager in the summer.

“The only reason he left Hull – where he did a wonderful job getting them promoted – was the financial budget,” the former Arsenal midfielder added.

“It’s all about getting the best out of what he’s got. Man-management skills are so important for England because they’re all good players, but it’s how you get the best out of them.

“Steve wouldn’t let anyone down and everyone respects him.

“But will they promote Gareth Southgate? I don’t know."