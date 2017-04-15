Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has been banned for three matches and fined after appearing to call a fan a “motherf*****” during his side’s recent clash with Sporting Kansas City.

The 38-year-old was disciplined for his involvement in an “altercation” with a fan during last week's game.

MLS have not published details of the incident, though a video has emerged online in which Howard can be seen confronting Kansas supporters telling him to “go back to Colorado”.

Howard also squared up to Kansas’ Dom Dwyer after the final whistle and had to be held back by officials, before being involved in another “altercation” in the tunnel after the side’s 3-1 defeat at the Children’s Mercy Park.

The Colorado Rapids said they “accept” the league's judgement, after the goalkeeper was banned for the next three games and fined an undisclosed amount, but argued that Howard's actions “do not represent the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club or Tim's character and beliefs, on and off the pitch”.

“Tim Howard made a regrettable mistake for which he is being disciplined by MLS. While this is out of character for Tim, we do not condone these actions,” a club statement read.

“Everyone at the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club stands behind Tim and we look forward to welcoming him back to the pitch in the near future.”