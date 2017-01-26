When it comes to transfer activity, Brazil - not the Premier League or China - reigns supreme

Brazil sees more international football transfer activity than any country in the world, a new Fifa report has shown.

In 2016, a total of 806 players left Brazilian clubs for overseas while 678 arrived - eclipsing the figures for the more traditionally spendthrift leagues in Europe and the Far East.

But while Fifa's Global Transfer Market Report 2017 shows Brazil has the busiest league system in the world when it comes to football transfers, it falls far behind competitors in terms of spending.

Top of that list is England - spearheaded by the Premier League - which spent $1.37bn (£1.08bn) on 659 international transfers in 2016 alone. Brazil spent just $85m on its 678 arrivals.

Following England is Germany ($576m), Spain ($508m), Italy ($508m) and deposing France ($207m) in fifth place is China which spent $451m.

Spending in China skyrocketed last year, boosted by the riches of the Chinese Super League, with outgoings increasing 168.2 per cent on 2015 when the country was ranked down in 20th place in terms of international transfers.

Fifa's report details every transfer that took place between clubs from two different associations, using data from its International Transfer Matching System (ITMS).

In total there were 14,591 deals worth $4.79bn last year with the governing body estimating that agents made $369m off those deals alone. Good money if you can get it.