As opposite number Martin O’Neill battles an injury crisis Chris Coleman could scarcely be happier with his Wales squad ahead of Friday’s crucial World Cup qualifier.

Group D leaders the Republic of Ireland head into the match beset with injury problems after striker Daryl Murphy became the latest casualty on an already lengthy list.

The Newcastle forward joins injured quartet Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, Wes Hoolahan and Harry Arter, as well as the suspended Robbie Brady, on the sidelines as O’Neill faces the prospect of selecting a new look side at the Aviva.

Bale is fit again after an ankle injury (Getty)



By way of contrast Coleman has a virtually fully fit group to choose from with all 23 training on Tuesday morning including returning star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

"We are a very good team when we're at our best and at our strongest," Coleman said.

"We need these players on the pitch consistently and we're in pretty good condition.

"The squad might have looked different two or three months ago.

"But we've got players back, and I've picked those who have been on the front foot and are most ready for this challenge."

Bale has already scored four times in this qualifying campaign to move within two of equalling Ian Rush's 28-goal national record.

The Real Madrid man's recent comeback from ankle surgery is a huge boost, as is Arsenal midfielder Ramsey's return from a calf strain.

Ramsey was arguably Wales' best player in their march to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer.

But his World Cup contribution so far has been minimal, with injury ruling him out of the opening three qualifiers.

Aaron Ramsey is also fit again ( Getty )

"In these first four games we've only had Aaron in one of them," Coleman added.

"That's tough for us, and we've only had Joe Allen for two and a bit as well.

"We're looking forward to having Rambo back. He's had game time at Arsenal and he's feeling good."