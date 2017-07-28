England coach Mark Sampson has labelled his French counterpart "wet behind the ears" ahead of the Euro 2017 quarter-final clash between the two sides.

The Lionesses boss hit out after Olivier Echouafni claimed England "would not want to play France".

In response, Sampson - whose side were victorious in all three of their group games - pointed out that his tournament track record is far superior to the Frenchman's.

"The France coach is a little bit wet behind the ears when it comes to tournament football. He's played three won one, I've played 11 won nine," Sampson said.

"He'll learn who to talk about and not to. It'll be a good game and we respect a very good French team. We are looking forward to it.

"We are an experienced team and I'm an experienced manager. The game is not played in this [press] room, lucky for them."

The French had been one of the pre-tournament favourites and came from behind to beat England 2-1 at the SheBelieves Cup in March thanks to a 95th minute winner.

But their reputation has suffered a blow in the Netherlands after they only just scraped through Group D by securing a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

In contrast, England topped Group D after wins over Spain, Scotland and Portugal and are now second favourites for the tournament which ends next weekend.

The quarter-final match between the two sides in Deventer kicks off at 7.45pm on Sunday.