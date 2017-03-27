World Cup qualifying in Europe has reached its halfway point, with five games played in each of the groups.

In Group F, England have won four of their five games and are still yet to concede a goal, and their route to Russia looks assured.

But the other home nations are all fighting hard to book their place at the 2018 World Cup. Scotland are fourth in Group F after a crucial win against Slovenia, while in Group C, Northern Ireland are well positioned behind Germany in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Group D, which contains both the Republic of Ireland and Wales, is particularly competitive. The Republic currently sit four points above Wales in second and the final match of the Group, between the two nations in Cardiff, could prove pivotal.

Here each team's chances of reaching the finals in Russia next year is analysed.

Which of the home nations will make it to the Russian World Cup? ( Getty )

England

Games remaining: June 10 v Scotland (a), September 1 v Malta (a), September 4 v Slovakia (h), October 5 v Slovenia (h), October 8 v Lithuania (a).

England vs Lithuania player ratings







1/13 Joe Hart - 5 out of 10 Had absolutely nothing to do in the first-half, and yet still very nearly managed to fluff his lines. Haring off his line to punch a long pass clear, he was beaten to the ball by Nerijus Valskis and was relieved to see John Stones booting his header off the line. Getty Images

2/13 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Given license to press forward at every opportunity, Walker had a mixed first-half before growing into the game later on. He helped set up England's second goal with a good burst forward and almost set up Dele Alli for a third moments later. Getty Images

3/13 John Stones – 7 out of 10 Has been increasingly impressive for Manchester City in recent weeks and continued his good form at Wembley. Like Keane he had very little work to do defensively but he was superb bringing the ball forward and starting England’s attacks. Incredibly, he barely misplaced a pass during the entire match. Getty Images

4/13 Michael Keane - 6 out of 10 Had remarkably little to do in defence after a solid debut away to Germany on Wednesday night. Hit several inch-perfect diagonal passes. Looks like he belongs at this level. AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Ryan Bertrand - 6 out of 10 Stationed so far forward that he often looked as if he was playing as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 system. Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half but occasionally wasteful in possession, and his final ball was often lacking. Unlikely to replace Danny Rose in Southgate’s staring XI when the Tottenham defender returns. Getty Images

6/13 Eric Dier – 7 out of 10 Another assured display from England’s utility man. Showed great tactical awareness to regularly flit between a role in England’s defence and their midfield, and dealt confidently with Lithuania’s aerial threat. Very tidy with the ball at his feet. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 An industrious performance, albeit not groundbreaking in any way. When Southgate named his starting XI it was assumed Oxlade-Chamberlain would be deployed out wide but instead he sat in central midfield alongside Eric Dier. Saw a well-struck long-shot nicely saved in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Adam Lallana – 8 out of 10 Comfortably England’s best player. Ran confidently between the lines to draw out Lithuania’s deep defence and hit a number of impressive in-swinging crosses into the box to test their goalkeeper. Set up England’s second with a sublime flick into the path of Jamie Vardy. Getty Images

9/13 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 After an impressive display against Germany earlier in the week, Alli struggled to make much of an impression at Wembley. Was on the receiving end of some very rough treatment from Lithuania’s defenders and generally took a backseat as Sterling and Lallana impressed. AFP/Getty Images

10/13 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 Made a very bright start before fading in the second-half, where he was quickly replaced by Marcus Rashford. Created England’s goal by beating his man and hitting a superb low pass across the face of goal for Defoe to finish. Getty

11/13 Jermain Defoe – 7 out of 10 Southgate took a gamble when he handed Defoe his first England call-up since 2013. Twenty minutes into this match and his decision was validated. Smashed home from close-range with confidence for his 20th international goal, and looked lively throughout. Getty Images

12/13 Jamie Vardy - 6 out of 10 Replaced Jermain Defoe with half an hour left to play and did very well, linking up nicely with Alli and calmly finishing when played through by Lallana for England's second. Getty

13/13 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Did exactly what you expect from a thirty minute Marcus Rashford cameo. Terrorised his marker, repeatedly cut inside and was desperately unlucky not to score, or assist a goal. Getty

Qualification is rarely an issue for England, it is how they then cope on the biggest stage. Four points clear at the top of Group F at the midway point of qualification, it is hard to see Gareth Southgate's men slipping up.

England have not conceded after five matches - the only team in European qualification yet to do so - and have got two of their hardest away trips out of the way, Slovakia and Slovenia. June's mouth-watering trip to Scotland is their toughest remaining assignment, but few expect qualification to be thrown off-kilter even if England falter at Hampden Park.

Verdict: Group winners

England will hope to perform better in Russia than they managed in France ( Getty )

Northern Ireland

Games to go: June 10 v Azerbaijan (a), September 1 v San Marino (a), September 4 v Czech Republic (h), October 5 v Germany (h), October 8 v Norway (a).

Northern Ireland are still on course to reach the playoffs ( Getty )

Russia is firmly on Northern Ireland's radar, even if the path remains long. Germany are Group C's winners-in-waiting and the best prize on offer for the other five nations is second spot and subsequently a possible play-off berth.

Michael O'Neill's side sit in that position now with 10 points and they have already visited Germany and the Czech Republic. Victory in Azerbaijan in June would essentially make it a two-horse race for second and the Czechs, two points adrift currently, still need to travel to Belfast.

If Northern Irish momentum is maintained through that September showdown, they will surely be one of the eight in the play-offs.

Verdict: Play-offs

Republic of Ireland

Games to go: June 11 v Austria (h), September 2 v Georgia (a), September 5 v Serbia (h), October 6 v Moldova (h), October 9 v Wales (a).

Eire could pip Wales to a playoff spot ( Getty )

Martin O'Neill's unbeaten Republic of Ireland are well poised as they contemplate the second half of the campaign. Three victories and two draws from their first five games have yielded 11 points and they trail Group D leaders Serbia only on goal difference with Wales and Austria four points adrift.

Ireland host the Austrians in June as the Welsh head for Belgrade on a night which could prove hugely significant, and having finished strongly to claim a Euro 2016 play-off berth, they will be confident of challenging for top spot as they home in on a final-day trip to Wales.

Verdict: Play-offs

O'Neill's team are well poised ( Getty )

Scotland

Games to go: June 10 v England (h), September 1 v Lithuania (a), September 4 v Malta (h), October 5 v Slovakia (h), October 8 v Slovenia (a).

Scotland's win against Slovenia gives them hope ( Getty )

Scotland were well aware their game against Slovenia was a "must-win" and they delivered, eventually, with Chris Martin's 88th-minute goal keeping manager Gordon Strachan in a job. Despite the wait for the only goal, the victory was well-deserved and a similar performance could cause Group F leaders England some problems at Hampden on June 10.

Scotland have little, or possibly no, room for error in their final four matches but they are now two points off second and back in contention for a play-off spot.

Slovenia, Scotland and Slovakia have taken three points each from games against each other but Strachan's men still have to make up for two dropped points at home to Lithuania and a second-place finish remains unlikely. They still have plenty to do but there is hope at least.

Verdict: Fail to qualify.

Qualification remains unlikely ( Getty )

Wales

Games to go: June 11 v Serbia (a), September 2 v Austria (h), September 5 v Moldova (a), October 6 v Georgia (a), October 9 v Republic of Ireland (h).

Wales will be without Bale for their crucial game against Serbia ( Getty )

Wales' hopes of reaching the World Cup finals in Russia through top spot in Group D now look remote. Four draws in five games have left them playing catch-up ahead of visiting group leaders Serbia in June.

Gareth Bale's suspension makes life even more difficult in Belgrade and the likelihood is that Wales will lose even more ground. But all is not lost with a September double-header against Austria and Moldova, and an October trip to Georgia.

It is still possible for a Bale-inspired Wales to sneak second spot and a play-off place in a frantic group finale against the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

Verdict: Play-offs.

Press Association.