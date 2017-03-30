  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. International

Fifa planning six-team mini-tournament to decide final two World Cup finals qualification berths

The new competition would select the final two qualifiers for the 48-team tournament in 2026

Click to follow
The Independent Football
world-cup-trophy-front.jpg

Fifa wants to stage a new six-team playoff round in the World Cup host country, allowing teams to fight it out for two places ahead of a 48-team tournament.

The final slots would be decided in a mini-tournament staged as a test event in the November before the World Cup.

The idea comes as part of Fifa's proposal to award each continent extra places for an expanded World Cup, starting in 2026. Fifa says its bureau recommends giving Uefa three extra guaranteed slots, bringing its total to 16. It also increases Africa to nine, Asia to eight, South America to six, North America to six and Oceania to one.

Read more

Excluding Europe, the other five confederations would send one team for the playoffs. The World Cup host continent would provide the sixth.

Fifa also says automatic entry for host nations should come from a confederation's quota.

Before coming into effect, the Fifa Council must approve the proposal on May 9 in Bahrain.

AP

Comments