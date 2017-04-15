Jimmy Bullard's Leatherhead sing 'The World's Greatest' through dressing room walls after beating Billericay

Known for his hilarious antics, both on and off the pitch, all-round legend Jimmy Bullard was up to his usual tricks on Saturday afternoon as he led a rendition of R Kelly's 'The World's Greatest' following Leatherhead FC's victory over Billericay.

The former England international, who currently manages non-league side Leatherhead, had his players mock their Billericay opponents after the side were filmed singing the R Kelly classic ahead of their Ryman League cup final showdown with Tonbridge Angels earlier this week.

Billericay boss – and owner – Glenn Tamplin ordered his stars to belt out the song in a bid to motivate his players before the match. As cringe-inducing as it was, it clearly worked with Billericay – who boast Paul Konchesky and Jamie O'Hara among their ranks – taking home the trophy after a 8-3 victory.

Leatherhead FC 3-2 Billericay Town FC 😂 pic.twitter.com/FEF2lxCVWF — Jmac (@Jordmac11) April 15, 2017

But never one to miss an opportunity for a bit of 'banter', Bullard mocked the Essex club with their newly-adopted pre-match song after Leatherhead recorded a 3-2 win against the side on Saturday afternoon.

In a video posted online, Bullard has his men on their feet for the song and can be seen banging on the wall separating his side's changing room from Billericay's.

Never change Jimmy, never change.