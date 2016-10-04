Aston Villa and Virgin Trains have taken to Twitter to mock one another after the latter called out the Championship side following Roberto Di Matteo’s sacking.

Di Matteo parted ways with Villa Park on Monday after 123 days in charge and the Virgin Trains Twitter account was quick to poke fun at the side as they hunt for a suitable replacement.

Both Ryan Giggs and Steve Bruce have been linked with the role as Villa attempt to get their 2016/17 campaign back on course having won just one game all season.

The side were even knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round by League Two side Luton Town.

But Virgin Trains were in no mood for taking pity.

In what appeared to be an unprovoked tweet, Virgin Trains fired the first shots as they posted a picture of an empty train carriage on Twitter with the caption: "With Roberto Di Matteo leaving, the next batch of potential #AVFC managers have just left for Birmingham New Street..."

With Roberto Di Matteo leaving, the next batch of potential #AVFC managers have just left for Birmingham New Street... pic.twitter.com/1h6RX1x2uO — Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) October 3, 2016

Villa were quick to respond with their own pithy response, however. Refusing to allow Virgin to get the better of them, the Villa account tweeted back: “Would our managerial candidates actually get here for interviews on time if they arrived via @VirginTrains?”

Virgin Trains didn’t stop there as they attempted to end one up against the Championship strugglers.

Would our managerial candidates actually get here for interviews on time if they arrived via @VirginTrains? — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) October 4, 2016

We've had more trains arrive on time in the last week than you've had wins in 12 months @AVFCOfficial https://t.co/5kspi2aYMw — Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) October 4, 2016

1 European Cup

7 League Championships

7 FA Cups

5 League Cups

Get back in your Quiet Coach @VirginTrains! 😶 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) October 4, 2016

“We’ve had more trains arrive on time in the last week than you’ve had wins in 12 months @AVFCOfficial”. Brutal stuff.

Villa were quick to point out their impressive history though, including one European Cup.

Now that’s something Richard Branson doesn’t have to his name.