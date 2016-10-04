Cardiff have sacked head coach Paul Trollope after just 12 matches in charge.

The 44-year-old succeeded Russell Slade in the summer but has has paid the price for a disappointing start to the campaign.

Trollope has won only two of his 11 Championship games in charge and oversaw defeat in the EFL Cup at the hands of his old club Bristol Rovers.

A 2-0 defeat at Burton on Saturday left Cardiff second from bottom of the table.

A statement on the club's official website, cardiffcityfc.co.uk, said: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that Paul Trollope's contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

"We'd like to thank Paul for his efforts and wish him the very best of luck for the future.

"Assistant coach Lennie Lawrence and Performance Director Ryland Morgans have also left the club with our best wishes.

"An announcement regarding Paul's successor will be made in due course."

Cardiff host rivals Bristol City on October 14 when the Championship campaign resumes following the international break.

PA.