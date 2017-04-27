Rafa Benitez has confirmed that the HMRC investigation into alleged tax evasion and National Insurance fraud is to do with transfers that happened at Newcastle United “four or five years ago”, with authorities in both the United Kingdom and France investigating agents’ fees and image rights.

Newcastle were one of two clubs raided by HMRC officers on Wednesday morning, with West Ham United also being investigated as part of the alleged tax fraud case.

Both Newcastle and West Ham had business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones seized, with more than 180 officers carrying out raids in the North-East and South-East of England, as well as in France.

Newcastle’s managing director, Lee Charnley, was one of “several men” arrested on Wednesday, with the club confirming that one of their staff members was helping the authorities with their investigation. Charnley was released on Wednesday without charge.

With the investigation ongoing, Benitez was unable to discuss the matter at length ahead of this Friday’s Championship clash with Cardiff City, but he did confirm that the transfers being investigated have not taken place while he has been at the club.

"It is something that happened four or five years ago,” Benitez said on Thursday afternoon. "I spoke to Lee [Charnley] yesterday evening and today about pre-season. We just concentrate on football & training.”

Benitez met with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley on Thursday morning, three days after the club secured an immediate return to the Premier League following last year’s relegation as they beat Preston North End 4-1 in front of their home fans.

Newcastle can still win the Championship title, but they trail Brighton and Hove Albion by four points and know that the battle will be over if the Seagulls beat Bristol City in Saturday’s late kick-off. However, the main talking point of Benitez’s and Ashley’s meeting was the Spaniard’s future, given he will not guarantee that he will still be manager of the club for the return to the top flight next season.

"I have spoken to Mike Ashley about preparing for next season,” Benitez added. “He congratulated us. I hope to meet him about my future next week."

Their return to the Premier League has been estimated to be worth as much as £110m next season, and Benitez was quick to praise the support that he and the team have received this season, with attendances of more than 50,000 regularly turning out at St James’ Park along with a healthy travelling contingent for away matches.

The Spaniard was thankful for the city's support (Getty)

"[I’m] Pleased,” he continued. “What we have achieved is so important for everyone here. Having the whole city behind us has been great.

"We had to create a new team competing in this division but they did really well. If we win [on Friday], we will break the away record.”