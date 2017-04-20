Manchester United are England’s last remaining team in European competition but are widely considered to be the favourites to win this year’s Europa League. Having come away with a draw in Brussels, United will be happy to be back on home soil for tonight’s second-leg clash.

Jose Mourinho decided to rest his star men Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday, in a huge risk that happened to pay off. With a crucial mid-week tie at home to Belgian side Anderlecht lurking and with Zlatan's game-time requiring careful management (he has already appeared 45 times for the club this season), a rest could only be a good thing.

United will be without Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata, who all miss out due to injury. But Wayne Rooney will likely return to the bench, after the striker recovered from an ankle injury. United will be in a jubilant mood following their 2-0 win over Chelsea and we can expect them to come down hard on the Belgian side as seek a spot in the semi-finals.

Anderlecht currently sit top of the Jupiler League and have not lost in their past seven matches. A win over United would give them their first semi-finals in a European competition since 1990. At first glance it looks a tall ask for the Belgian side, who don’t boast the class or big names that United possess, but having forced a 1-1 draw at home in the first leg, the tie remains open.

What time is kick-off?

The match starts will begin at 8.05pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on BT Sport 2.

It’s a big game for…

Mourinho has repeatedly criticised his young full-back in the press ( Getty )

Luke Shaw. The defender may be given a chance to finally prove himself under Jose Mourinho. He wasn’t in Mourinho’s starting eleven against Chelsea on Sunday and could well be given a chance this evening, Shaw will have a lot of work to do to counter the recent criticism of him by the United boss.

Remember when...

Tomasz Radzinski scored both goals for the Belgians in a famous 2-1 win?

Player to watch…

The forward was in superb form against Chelsea (Getty)



Marcus Rashford. The young striker may have big shoes to fill next season. It has yet to be decided where Zlatan will be next season and Rashford may be next in line for the throne should the Swede choose not to remain at United.

Rashford had a cracking game against Chelsea where he stunned the Premier League leaders with the opening goal. He is a man in form and will pose a stern test to the Anderlecht defence.

Form…

Manchester United: WDWDDW

​Anderlecht: WDDWWW

Odds…

Manchester United to win: 11/50

Draw: 5/1

​Anderlecht to win: 12/1