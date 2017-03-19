Manchester United continue their quest for the top four when they travel to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's men won't have it all their own way though against the now managerless Boro after Aitor Karanka left the club on Thursday.

Steve Agnew takes caretaker charge today and will try to change the fortunes of his ailing side who currently sit 19th, five points adrift from safety.

After flattering to deceive against Rostov in the Europa League in midweel, Mourinho will be aware his side will need to improve if they are to keep up with their chase for a Champions League top four spot.

But it will be a much-changed team as Paul Pogba has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and Daley Blind is doubtful. United also have Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic serving suspensions.

Follow all of the action below:

Past three-meetings

Middlesbrough 0 Manchester United 2 (Giggs, Park), Premier League, May 2009.

Manchester United 0 Middlesbrough 0, League Cup, October 2015

Manchester United 2 (Martial, Pogba) Middlesbrough 1 (Leadbitter), Premier League, December 2016

Form guide

Middlesbrough: LDWLLL

Manchester United: WWDDLW

Odds

Middlesbrough to win: 5/1

Manchester United to win: 13/20

Draw: 11/4