Claudio Ranieri has declared that his "dream died” when Leicester City sacked him on Thursday night, in his first statement since leaving the club, only nine months after leading them to the title.

Ranieri was sacked the evening after travelling to Sevilla with the squad for a Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match, which the Premier League champions lost 2-1.

Leicester have desperately struggled to replicate the performances that won them a historic title last season, winning just five Premier League matches this campaign. They currently sit just one point above the relegation zone with their title defence in tatters, and with a potentially crucial match at home to Liverpool on Monday night.

In a press statement Ranieri paid tribute to everybody at the club but rued that his “dream” of “staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always” was not to be.

“After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always. Sadly this was not to be,” the statement read.

"The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever. My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, everybody who was part of what we achieved, but mostly to the supporters.

"You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too.

Ranieri guided Leicester to a remarkable title win just nine months ago ( Getty )

"No-one can ever take away what we achieved together and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.

"It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It's been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you."