Mauricio Pochettino will need to rely on the depth of his squad as Tottenham welcome Southampton to White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane is just one of five players out for Tottenham as they try to maintain their grip on a Champions League place. Kane injured his ankle in the 6-0 win against Millwall in FA Cup and is joined on the sidelines by Kyle Walker (ankle), Victor Wanyama (neck), Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hip).

Pochettino does however welcome back the influential Moussa Dembele after his ankle injury and he will hope he has enough in his side to keep up the good record he has against his former employers. He has won three, drawn one and lost just one against Southampton.

However, Claude Puel has no such injuries worries and even has Martin Caceres match-fit after his signature on a free. After such an eventful win at Watford last time out, expect this Super Sunday match-up to be a more tightly contested affair.

What time does it start?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton kicks off at 2.15pm on Sunday 19 March.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on SkySports One from 1.00pm. Highlights will be shown from 10.30pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Vincent Janssen. The Dutch forward has struggled since joining in the summer. He has only scored one with one assist in 19 appearances for Spurs. With Kane out injured and scoring his first goal in open play against Millwall in the FA Cup, it’s time for this striker to pay back the faith Pochettino has put in him.

Best stat...

14. For the first time since 1964/65, Tottenham are unbeaten in their first 14 home matches in the top-flight.

Remember when…

2000 brought a Premier League classic with Southampton on the wrong end of a seven-goal rout at White Hart Lane.

Player to watch…

Manolo Gabbiadini. Since joining from Napoli to Southampton for £14.45 million, Gabbiadini has taken English football by storm. The Italian could become the third player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four appearances, after join Mick Quinn and Diego Costa.

Past three-meetings….

Southampton 1 (Van Dijk) Tottenham 4 (Alli 2, Kane, Son), Premier League, December 2016

​Tottenham 1 (Son) Southampton 2 (Davis 2), Premier League, May 2016

Southampton 0 Tottenham 2 (Kane, Alli), Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

Tottenham: LWDWWW

Southampton: LLLWLW

Odds…

Tottenham to win: 17/25

Southampton to win: 17/4

Draw: 29/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sports)