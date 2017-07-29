Manchester City and Tottenham go head to head in the International Champions Cup as Pep Guardiola continues blend his £200m of new talent together.

City thrashed Spanish giants Real Madrid 4-1 in a friendly while Spurs fell to defeat against Roma in their last outing.

Guardiola has spent big as he prepares to start his second season in charge at the Etihad with the defence being the key area he has strengthened. By contrast, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to spend a penny in the transfer market and is continuing to develop the club’s young players in the first team.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 11.00pm BST on Saturday 29 July, at the Nissan Stadium, Tennessee.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on the subscription channel Premier Sports.

It’s a big game for…

Kyle Walker will face his former team just weeks after leaving. Guardiola was full of praise for his new right back and was pleased with his ability to help organise the defence. In Walker’s place is Harry Winks who will be looking to show Pochettino he is ready to step up and play regularly.

Remember when…

Manchester City 1 Tottenham 2, February 2016

Tottenham’s 2-1 win put them right back in the title race after Arsenal beat Leicester on the same day. Tottenham’s victory meant they were only two points behind Leicester, and that Manchester City lost ground on the top three.

Harry Kane scored a controversial penalty to put Spurs in the lead but Kelechi Ihenacho equalised in the 74th minute. The match looked like it was heading to a draw but Christian Eriksen struck late to seal the win for his side in a memorable game.

Player to watch

As mentioned, Tottenham’s right-back position is vacant after Walker occupied it for a number of years but Spurs may have another Kyle Walker to fill it: Kyle Walker-Peters. The 20-year-old is the latest player in Tottenham’s youth academy impressing the staff and he could become their first choice right-back.

Last three meetings

Manchester City 2 (Sane, De Bruyne) Tottenham 2 (Alli, Son)

Premier League, January 2017

Tottenham 2 (Kolarov OG, Alli) Manchester City 0

Premier League, October 2016

Manchester City 1 (Iheanacho) Tottenham 2 (Kane, Eriksen)

Premier League, February 2016

Odds

Manchester City to win: 6/5

Draw: 2/1

Tottenham to win: 5/2