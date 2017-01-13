Jose Mourinho has claimed that he is calmer than rival Jurgen Klopp going into Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

In-form United, resurgent in recent weeks, could haul themselves to within two points of their arch rivals with a victory at Old Trafford which is only heightening the tension ahead of an already charged clash.

But the sometimes hot-headed Mourinho has suggested that keeping cool will be the key and that, while the two have some similiarities, he has the advantage over Klopp when it comes to temperament.

“We like to win, like every manager likes to win,” said Mourinho.

All smiles: Klopp does, however, have a reputation for being feisty on the touchline (Getty Images)



“Everyone has his own personality, his own style of coaching, his own style of leading.

“Probably we have some qualities that are similar, for sure we have others that make us really different persons and managers.

“But looking to this match, he wants to play the game as much as I want, he's as motivated as I am.

“I'm not sure if he is as calm as I am, but it is just one more big game in our careers.

"With so many big matches, I wouldn't say [I'm] nervous, no, not at all, but that desire to play, that desire for the match to be tomorrow and not Sunday – I have to wait two days for this game – is the same. And I think it is the same for my players."

And when asked if he might perform a repeat of his famous run down the Old Trafford touchline in 2004, when his Porto side knocked United out of the Champions League, the mischievous United boss hinted at another celebratory sprint - assuming his side can grab a late winner.

“I can run, that's not a problem,” said Mourinho. “The problem is to score a winning goal in the last minute.

“I can still run, that's no problem."