Former England Women international Rachel Brown-Finnis has said it is “shocking” that Manchester United does not have a senior ladies team, adding that it “is even worse” that “they will not properly explain their position”.

Alongside Southampton, United are the only other Premier League side not to have an affiliated women’s team, although the former recently announced a new U21 team for the coming season.

The Manchester club did have a women’s team but scrapped it in 2005, explaining at the time that "it was not part of their core business".

United have since come under pressure to re-establish a ladies’ side, with rivals City notably leading the way in their commitment to the women’s game.

And Brown-Finnis, who played for Everton Ladies for 11 years and represented England at a senior level, has criticised United for their position on the matter.

“I think it is shocking that in 2017 a club the size of Manchester United does not have a women's team, and what is even worse is they will not properly explain their position,” she told the BBC.

“Look around the world and every other major football club has a women's team, or plans for one. Two of the biggest, men's Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Juventus, are about to set up theirs.

Brown-Finnis spent 11 years at Everton Ladies (Getty)

“Most of those teams are fully integrated with the rest of the club and being backed financially too - a few miles from Old Trafford, for example, Manchester City's commitment to their women's side is clear.

“Locally, nationally or globally, whichever clubs United compare themselves to, they are allowing themselves to be left behind.

“I don't understand why.”

Brown-Finnis added that not only are United failing to help develop the women’s game but are “missing out” on engaging with a commercially viable female fanbase.

United's rivals, City, have a hugely successful women's side (Getty)

“When people have talked about this issue in the past, they have focused on how, with the club's vast resources and worldwide profile, a United team would help develop the women's game,” she said.

“That is still true, but it now works the other way too - United are missing out on an easy way of engaging with their huge female fanbase, in Manchester and further afield, and promoting the importance of women in the make-up of their club.

“A women's team would do all of that. The game is growing fast and other clubs have demonstrated they believe it is a big commercial asset, at very little cost.

“Why do United think differently?”