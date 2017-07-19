Alan Shearer has been revealed to be one of the BBC's highest earners, netting between £400,000 and £449,999 per year from the license-payer-funded broadcaster.

The former England captain's salary has come into question, with his role as a pundit on Match of the Day and other BBC shows seeing him paid significantly more than many of his contemporaries elsewhere in the corporation and particularly women, who are under-represented in the upper reaches of the Beeb's latest salary reveal.

Shearer has drawn criticism from viewers for his punditry style, which has been outstripped by a new generation of analysts on satellite television such as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Viewers on Twitter reacted with surprise as Shearer's bumper pay packet was published:

Alan Shearer... £400,000 – £449,999... for repeating what he's just been asked and saying what he sees one night a week... — Toxic Web (@Toxic_Web) July 19, 2017

Alan Shearer paid more than people with actual talent. More than all political editors. More than Strictly presenters. He's just a pundit. — ESCtips.com (@ESCtips_Gavster) July 19, 2017

£450,000 for Alan Shearer is obscene #BBCpay — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) July 19, 2017

Huge fan of @alanshearer and @GaryLineker as footballers but really, £400-450K and £1,750-1,800K? It's paid for by taxpayers #bbcpapers — Simon Dudley (@MrSimonDudley) July 19, 2017

That's an outrage , but sums up the BBC tona tee esp when you see what Alan shearer gets poss the most boring man on the planet 🌎 — scott bowie (@scottbsteel) July 19, 2017

Claire Balding, considered one of the finest broadcasters of a generation, earns less than half of what Shearer takes home and even Sue Barker, who fronts some of the BBC's biggest sporting broadcasts, comes in under Shearer's package.