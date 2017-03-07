Barry Bennell, the former Crewe Alexandra football coach, has been charged with eight counts of historical child sexual abuse.

The 63-year-old will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 March. The charge relates to alleged offences against two boys between 1980 and 1987.

Bennell, who also worked with Manchester City and Stoke City during his time in football, is accused of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16, two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14, and five counts of buggery.

A statement by a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson read: “Today, 7 March, former professional football coach Barry Bennell, 63, was informed that he has been charged with eight counts of non-recent child sexual abuse, following an investigation by Cheshire Police.

“He will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 March in relation to these charges.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bennell are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.”