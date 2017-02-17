Bournemouth charged for breaching anti-doping regulations

Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association in relation to a breach of anti-doping regulations.

The south coast club allegedly failed to ensure 'club whereabouts' information was accurate, thereby violating 'Regulation 14(d)' of the FA's anti-doping policy.

Clubs are required to provide details regarding the location of training sessions so that players are available for anti-doping tests at all times.

According to the policy, a breach of the regulation occurs "if the information contained in ['whereabouts' reports] is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate."

Manchester City were also found to have breached the regulation in question last month and on Thursday, the club were fined £35,000 following a hearing by the FA's Independent Regulatory Commission.

Bournemouth now face the prospect of a similar punishment and have until Thursday 23 February to respond to the charge.