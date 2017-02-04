In the same way that everyone suddenly became experts in Rioplatense linguistics around the time of Luis Suarez's verbal tangle with Patrice Evra, today was a day when the amateur biomechanics experts and kinesiologists came out to play.

Marcos Alonso's goal, the opener in a frantic, tense game at Stamford Bridge, was the worst sort of incident for clarity and the best for rolling sports news coverage simply because it was firmly embedded in the grey area.

Arsenal, their manager and their fans can (and will) point to contact being made between Alonso's arm and Hector Bellerín's head and scream about a clear free kick not being given. Chelsea can, with similar certainty, question how on earth Alonso is meant to jump with his arms glued by his sides like a 6ft 3in salmon trying to leap upstream.

The picture from before the header (below )shows both players using their arms to jump as high as possible. Discount this. It will not fit your narrative.

Indeed you can argue with all of your screengrabs, but a still picture very rarely does justice to the moving image and while a later snap of Alonso's forearm buried in Bellerín's face seems similarly affirming of his guilt, remember one thing: it isn't.

Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso both jump for a header ( Getty )

Usually with contentious refereeing decisions the question should be "can you see why the official gave what he did?" rather than "do you agree with the decision?"

This will be lost in the fury and counter fury. And while Arsenal will feel unfairly punished by this - having conceded the goal and then lost one of their substitutions early in the game - they never really looked to be in this encounter.

Of more concern should be that, with this perceived injustice in mind, the Gunners should have kicked on and been stirred by this feeling. This anger.

1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10 Aside from letting in a late goal, it was a very straight forward day for the Belgian. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Tackled well, kept his shape well and worked relentlessly. Getty Images

3/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Led by performance today and even came close to getting his name on the scoresheet. Salvio Calabrese/UK Sports Pics

4/22 David Luiz – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful with some of his clearances, but due to a lack of Arsenal attacks – he had an easy day at the back. Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10. The Nigerian powerhouse caused constant problems for the Arsenal defence when he charged forward. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener which crushed Arsenal’s confident start. Worked well for the remainder. Getty Images

7/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 He optimises the Chelsea side – bundles of energy, clever play and a faultless work rate. Getty Images

8/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His partnership with Kante dominated the midfield and left Arsenal looking lost in the middle of the field. Getty Images

9/22 Pedro – 7 out of 10 The playmaker and the key element to counter attack Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 9 out of 10 His solo goal was an example of Hazard’s limitless ability. His running, movement, skill on the ball and positioning were world class. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – A real menace up top and laid on two assists. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech – 4 out of 10 Gave Fabregas the last goal due to an individual error and looked helpless for Alonso’s first goal. Getty Images

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10 Out-jumped for the first goal and was subsequently substituted with an injury. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Relentlessly cleared danger and intercepted Chelsea moves. Getty Images

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions and tackles to deny Chelsea’s relentless counter attacks. Getty Images

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 3 out of 10 His poor positioning left his side exposed and allowed the Chelsea strike force to punish the Gunners. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Should be able to dictate a game like this but instead he saw very little of the ball and made a number of reckless challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10 Looked lost in his own position and failed to make an impact going forward. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/22 Theo Walcott – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of attacking prowess and should have tracked Alonso for the opening goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Deliveries were good, but aside from that it was an extremely quiet display by a man of such ability. Getty Images

21/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked confident in the early stages, but disappeared as the game progressed. Needed to see more of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 5 out of 10 The Chilean received no service from his midfield and saw very little of the ball as a result. This made it an incredibly easy afternoon for the Chelsea defence. Getty Images

Instead, Chelsea's dominance was convincing and rarely challenged, with the Gunners' best chance coming when Gabriel Paulista, of all people, rose in the box to head unmarked. He only succeeded in finding Thibaut Courtois's windmill arms. Arsenal's late consolation goal through Olivier Giroud would feel almost embarrassing.

Eventually the hosts' superiority paid with a second goal and it was stunning. Eden Hazard, picking the ball up in midfield, ran the long way round Francis Coquelin, shouldering the Frenchman away until he ended up performing something of a barrel roll, like a stunt double trying to dive in through the window of a moving car.

With Coquelin on the turf, Hazard ran at Laurent Koscielny, juking outside him before catching an early strike that looped over an over-committed Petr Cech. It was 2-0 and it was, undeniably, curtains - as this title race appears to be.

Cesc Fabregas' sensational third, loopy and wild, cemented the result. It emphasised the pain. It may, in part, further diminish the feeling of injustice over Marcos Alonso's goal but don't hold your breath.

The 'elbow' - what they said

Graeme Souness on Sky Sports: "He's only got eyes for the ball, it's not a foul."

Thierry Henry on Sky Sports: "Obviously I hope that Bellerin is okay but it is a fair challenge... It looks bad but it is fair."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "I think the goal was a foul, then of course Chelsea do what they like to do. Wait for you and counter attack."

Danny Mills on Radio 5 Live: "There is contact, but both players are coming for the ball. I don't think it's a foul."

Dermot Gallagher on Radio 5 Live: : “Good goal. He’s gone fairly and didn’t leap with the arm."