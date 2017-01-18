Europe's domination of football looks set to end with one of China's teams expected to break into the world's elite group of clubs by 2030.

Those are the expectations of the Football Money League - an annual report by financial consultancy firm Deloitte - which predicts a club from China's Super League has the "highest chance" of becoming one of the world's top revenue-earning clubs in the next decade or so.

The Money League ranks the world's top 20 clubs based on their financial performance in the past year. While the list is exclusively made up of European clubs in 2017, Deloitte believes a club from one of the world's emerging leagues could soon break through.

"Whilst European football dominates financially, and has done for the first 20 years of the Money League, the landscape may change considerably in the longer term, with attractive and emerging football markets looking to become the next football powerhouse," the report explains.

Of clubs outside Europe, only those in Brazil ( €7m-€84m) are currently on a par with China's (€15m-€60m) in terms of revenue. Deloitte expects the "development and increased interest" in the Chinese Super League will provide the country's clubs with the best chance of challenging Europe's hegemony.

The rapid rise of Chinese football has become a matter of debate in Europe this season with scores of big name players and managers being tempted into moves by the league's exorbitant wage offers.

Deloitte's report on club finances excludes player transfer fees, VAT and other sales-related taxes as well as money pumped into clubs by wealthy owners. While China has plenty of those, it is nowhere near competing with Europe's clubs in terms of commercial sales, matchday revenue and broadcast deals.

But with the Chinese government making football part of the national curriculum in 2015, and growing expectations the country will bid to host the 2030 World Cup, China's ascent to the top of the game may come sooner than expected.