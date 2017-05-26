Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo's scheduled appearance in London this weekend has been postponed after the UK terror threat level was upgraded in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack.

Ronaldo had been due to promote SIXPAD training gear at a press conference at the InterContinental Hotel on Saturday.

In a statement, SIXPAD said: “Following the upgrading of the UK's terror threat, it is with regret that we have had to postpone Saturday's public appearances with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Safety is of paramount importance and given the high profile and public nature of this event we've taken the tough decision to postpone all activity until a later date.”

Several sports have reviewed their planned events following the Government's decision to raise the national terror threat level to critical.

Monday's devastating bombing at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and left many more injured.

