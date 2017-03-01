Danny Simpson has taunted Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, saying: "I have won the league and you haven't."

The Leicester City full-back was part of the Foxes team that beat Liverpool 3-0 on Monday night, but that victory only served to prompt criticism from the likes of Sky pundit Carragher, who said their players should "hang their heads in shame" for the way they accelerated the exit of Claudio Ranieri.

And after Simpson posted a picture to Twitter on Wednesday morning of Carragher wearing an Everton training top, comparing him to Sky colleague Gary Neville, the row was re-ignited with former Liverpool defender Carragher pointing out how Simpson and his teammates had suspiciously started making an effort again following Ranieri's dismissal.

Then Simpson dropped the bomb:

"I respect your opinion, and as a defender I look up to you and what you've achieved. However i won the league you haven't," he said, followed by some disparaging emojis.

Carragher then labelled Simpson a "joke Man United player" who claimed titles off the back of a handful appearances.

Simpson hit back with a picture of him celebrating last year's title triumph with his Leicester teammates.

@Carra23 yea, joke man united players holding this beauty pic.twitter.com/XXiBrrdbCH — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

Carragher, 39, played for Liverpool over 500 times, winning a number of major trophies including the Champions League, Uefa Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.