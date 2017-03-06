Football Association Greg Clarke has challenged the government to accept his “once in a generation” reforms to how football is run, or else to show that they can do a better job themselves.

Clarke unveiled his plans on Monday morning for a reformed FA board and FA council, after six months of discussions with stakeholders in the English game. Clarke wants both the board and the council to be smaller, tighter and more representative, and believes his plans have “over-achieved” in making that possible.

These corporate governance reforms have been unanimously agreed by the FA board and will go to the FA council before being submitted to Sport England, who will decide whether they comply with their new governance code. The FA has faced heavy political criticism recently, with sports minister Tracey Crouch warning last December that they would take FA governance reform into their own hands if Clarke could not make changes quickly. This morning Clarke told the government to support his plans or do it themselves.

“This set of proposals has overachieved on what I thought was possible,” Clarke said. “So I am hopeful that we will get a fair hearing. If they say this is unacceptable, then I don’t know who is going to do better. If you trust government to come in and run football, yabba-dabba-doo, let them have a go.”

Clarke admitted that this plan was “nine out of 10” of what the government had been hoping for with the Sport England code. “It falls clearly into the zone of being capable of acceptance,” he said. “If you want to do a deal, this is great progress, it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fundamentally change the way football works. This deal is there to be done.”

Clarke has been working on FA governance reforms since long before he took over as chairman. He was on the core steering group working for David Bernstein, the former chairman who viewed this as the biggest regret of his time in the role. He is confident that he has finally persuaded the football stakeholders to give up enough of their privileges to reach a compromise that has unanimous support from the FA board.

“Historically trust was fractured, but by Christmas we got to the point where there was a good degree of trust around the board,” Clarke explained. “We have got to the point now where the stakeholders of the game, the county FAs, leagues and so on, can give up things. When you give up things, you are trusting people to do the right thing. A lot of compromise has gone into this agreement. My principle objective has been to do what is right by football and try to make it better.”

If they say this is unacceptable, then I don’t know who is going to do better.

Clarke’s plans involve reducing the FA board to 10 people, with three female members by 2018, in accordance with the Sport England code. While there is not the same clear target for BAME [black and minority ethnic] board membership, Clarke insisted that it was important for the board as well as for the council.

“If we are going to be out recruiting new INEDs [independent non-executive directors], I will work really hard to ensure that we have BAME exclusivity as well as female exclusivity,” Clarke said. “I am committed to ethnic and gender diversity. I just cannot break down exactly how I am going to achieve it today. But I am going to be accountable for achieving it.”

Clarke also wants to move towards a smaller, more streamlined and more transparent FA council, with 11 new members from across stakeholders, with the intention of widening diversity. Clarke told stakeholders that if they wanted more seats on the council they would be well-advised to come to him with BAME candidates.

“If any [stakeholder] comes with a proposal for [a new representative] who isn’t diverse, when they already have a grey white male, is going to get short shrift from me,” Clarke said. “I’ve had that conversation from someone saying, ‘you can’t force me.’ I said ‘try me, take me on in the court of public opinion if you think you can keep stuffing the council with grey-haired white men.”