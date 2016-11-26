Growing reports of child sex abuse in football stretching back decades could spread to other sports, police have warned.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) lead for child protection, said a “significant” number of victims are likely to come forward following claims of assaults by coaches.

"I suspect that in the next few days and weeks that we will see a significant increase in the numbers that are currently reporting allegations of abuse to us,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Former Newcastle player 'alleges he was abused' as football scandal widens

"We, as a country, are now having to deal with the legacy of non-recent sexual abuse and the thousands of allegations that we are now seeing across the country.

"We are receiving reports of abuse in all sorts of different institutions. I am not in the least bit surprised that we are now seeing the lid lifted on exploitation within the world of football and I suspect there will be other sporting governing bodies - again in the next few days and weeks - who will come forward and who will identify the fact that they have similar problems.”

Former Manchester City youth player Jason Dunford claimed the scandal was bigger than the Jimmy Savile revelations as reports continued to grow on Friday.

Four police forces are now investigating allegations of historical child sex abuse in football, with a national inquiry “watching events closely” as England captain Wayne Rooney urged anyone who may have been assaulted to seek help.

A string of former footballers have come forward since Andy Woodward became the first to speak out last week about abuse he suffered at the hands of convicted child abuser Barry Bennell, a former Crewe Alexandra coach.

UK news in pictures







19 show all UK news in pictures



































1/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

2/19 Wolfgang Buttress' Hive Installation is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

3/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail in London, England. The world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens will be lit by over 60,000 lights and includes eight artworks by British and international artists Getty

4/19 Launch of the new Design Museum co-hosted by Alexandra Shulman, Sir Terence Conran and Deyan Sudjic in London, United Kingdom Getty

5/19 Andy Murray of Great Britain lifts the trophy following his victory during the Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the O2 Arena in London, England Getty

6/19 Storm Angus brought hurricane force winds to southern Britain which brought flooding and power cuts to thousands of homes Getty

7/19 Mother Jean Leadbeater, father Gordon Leadbeater and sister Kim Leadbeater of late Labour MP Jo Cox, arrive to attend the ongoing trial of Thomas Mair, the man accused of murdering her at the Old Bailey Getty

8/19 Joe Corre, son of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, burns a God Save The Queen T-Shirt at Buckingham Palace Getty

9/19 Actor Kevin Spacey and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique attend the Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Great Britain at the O2 Arena Getty

10/19 Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, England Getty

11/19 The Prince of Wales arrives at the Guards' Chapel in Wellington Barracks, London for a service and to lay a wreath at the Guards' Memorial for the Welsh Guards' Regimental Remembrance Sunday PA wire

12/19 British Prime Minister Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn Leader of the Labour Party and Angus Robertson, Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party with former British Prime Minister's David Cameron, Tony Blair and Sir John Major during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, Britain EPA

13/19 Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron, and Westminster Leader of the Scottish National Party Angus Roberston take part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

14/19 Veterans wait on Horse Guards Parade for the start of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

15/19 People across the UK gathered to pay tribute to service personnel who have died during conflicts, as part of the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremonies ge

16/19 Members of Scotland's armed forces and veterans gather to commemorate and pay respect to the sacrifice of service men and women who fought in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts in Fort William, Scotland Getty

17/19 The 689th Lord Mayor of the City of London Andrew Parmley waves from his carriage during The Lord Mayor's Show Getty

18/19 The Lord Mayor procession passes by St Pauls Cathedral in London EPA

19/19 Spectators watch as the Lord Mayor of the City of London's carriage arrives outside the Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show in London, England Getty

Ex-England and Manchester City players David White and Paul Stewart and former Crewe player Steve Walters have also spoken out about being sexually abused by football coaches as children.

Mr Bailey said he hoped people would have the confidence to come forward in the knowledge that the response by police officers and society could be “very different” than in previous decades.

The Metropolitan Police, Hampshire Police and Cheshire police are investigating allegations of abuse in the football community, while Northumbria Police is handling an allegation by an unnamed former Newcastle United player that he was abused in the club's youth system.

Operation Hydrant, which oversees the investigation of allegations of historical child sex abuse within institutions or by prominent figures, is trying to pinpoint the scale of the alleged abuse.

It has been in touch with all forces in England and Wales asking them to forward details of the allegations they have received following the recent publicity.

The NSPCC has set up a dedicated helpline - on 0800 023 2642 - for football-related cases.

Additional reporting by PA