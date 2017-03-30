An international footballer from Kenya has filed a complaint to Fifa after he was allegedly forced to terminate his contract with South African club Golden Arrows at gunpoint.

The World Players’ Union FIFPro have confirmed that Clifton Miheso had brought his case to the attention of Fifa, claiming that the incident took place on January 14 at the club’s offices at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban.

Miheso’s lawyer says the 24-year-old, who has won 14 caps for Kenya, is seeking a transfer ban for the club as well as $22k in unpaid wages.

“Clifton Miheso’s lawyer has filed a complaint to Fifa after the footballer was pressured by two men carrying guns to terminate his contract with South African club Golden Arrows,” said a statement published on Fifpro’s website.

“The armed men arrived in the club’s offices where he was meeting with the chief executive and pressured him into signing a document rescinding his contract.”

Golden Arrows denied the allegations and have declined to comment on the allegations.

Miheso claims he was threatened at the club's offices ( Getty )

Miheso’s lawyer has told the press that the club have failed to provide any satisfactory information about the incident.

The club, who play in the South African Premier Division, are regarded as one of the country’s biggest clubs and currently sit seventh in the table.

They were briefly coached by the former Port Vale player Mark Harrison at the end of 2013.