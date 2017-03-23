Swiss authorities say prosecutors have questioned Germany soccer great Franz Beckenbauer in their ongoing World Cup fraud case.

Criminal proceedings against Beckenbauer and three other German members of the 2006 World Cup organizing committee were opened in 2015.

The four are suspected of fraud, money laundering, criminal mismanagement, and misappropriation relating to a payment of 6.7 million euros ($7 million) to FIFA in 2005.

The Swiss attorney general's office said in a statement on Thursday that federal prosecutors questioned Beckenbauer earlier in the day in Bern, adding that “Beckenbauer was cooperative.”

Beckenbauer's home in Austria was raided last year for evidence on behalf of Swiss federal prosecutors investigating corruption linked to Fifa.

More to follow...

AP