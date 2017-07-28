Joey Barton has hit out at the FA after revealing that his ban from football extends to a charity match organised to raise funds for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The former Burnley, Manchester City and QPR midfielder had his 18-month ban for breaching betting rules reduced by five months on Thursday but revealed his frustration at not being able to participate in the upcoming Game 4 Grenfell at Loftus Road.

"I would have loved to be supporting the #Game4Grenfell at Loftus Road," Barton tweeted on Friday.

"But the FA have decided my ban extends to helping a great cause.

"So, unfortunately, unless someone engages their brain, I won't make it."

Accompanying Barton's tweet was a screengrab of an email sent by one of the match's organisers which also expressed disappointment that he would not be able to play.

"I just wanted to say that I am personally very sad about this and I am also incredibly grateful to you for the generous offer of your time - particularly on your birthday," the message read.

"I am truly sorry this hasn't worked out as I was really looking forward to seeing you there."

Barton accepted that he was guilty of placing 1,260 bets on football competitions over a period of 10 years, admitting that he was addicted to gambling, but appealed against the ban which he said was "excessive".

The initial ban, which was due to extend until 25 October 2018, was brought forward to 1 June after yesterday's hearing.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that, while reduced, the ban would extend to "all football activity" - including charity matches.

"The FA confirm that Joey Barton was banned from football and all football activity until 1st June 2018," the spokesperson said.

"This followed a breach of the FA's betting rules, where he admitted to placing 1,260 football-related bets between 26th March 2006 and 13th May 2016."

Famous footballers including Les Ferdinand, David Seaman and Alan Shearer have been confirmed for the charity match which will take place at QPR's ground on Saturday 2 September.

Meanwhile, the FA announced last month that proceeds from the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be donated to those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The game between the FA Cup winners and Premier League champions at Wembley is expected to raise £1.25m.