Former Manchester United midfielder Keith Gillespie has hospitalised an opponent with memory loss and chipped teeth following a clash in a charity match in Australia.

Gillespie, who made nine appearances for the club before being sold to Newcastle as part of the deal to take Andy Cole to Old Trafford, was playing for a United Legends XI in Perth on Saturday when the incident occurred.

The Northern Irishman lashed out at Dean Heffernan off the ball during the second half with a vicious-looking elbow to his jaw in a match held in remembrance of late West Ham youngster, Australian Dylan Tombides, who passed away in 2014.

Sporting deaths in 2017







5 show all Sporting deaths in 2017







1/5 Ronnie Moran, 83 Former Liverpool football captain and coach (28 February 1934 - 22 March 2017) Getty

2/5 John Surtees, 83 Former F1 and motorbike world champion (11 February 1934-10 March 2017) Getty

3/5 Dan Vickerman, 37 Former Australia international rugby union player (20 February 1971 – 6 February 2017) Getty

4/5 Joost van der Westhuizen, 45 Former South Africa international rugby union player (20 February 1971 – 6 February 2017) Getty

5/5 Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, 77 Former England international women's cricketer (11 June 1939 – 18 January 2017) Getty

Heffernan was left in a heap on the ground during the incident, which was missed by the referee, and was scanned in a Perth hospital after struggling with his memory and having damaged teeth and jaw, according to FOX Sports.

Gillespie apologised following the match on Twitter, writing: “Apologies to everyone with regards to my elbow. I reacted to an elbow in the ribs but I obviously didn’t mean to injure. Apologies again.”

United lost the game 3-0 and Gillespie has reportedly been told he will not feature in United’s next legends game, against Barcelona.

The PFA also said they would be taking up the incident with Manchester United.

“It is unfortunate that the focus has shifted off what was a wonderful night for the Dylan Tombides Foundation and our members,” Chief Executive John Didulica said to FOX.

“Thankfully Dean is recovering well, however given the seriousness of the incident it is appropriate that we take it up with Manchester United.”