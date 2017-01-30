Firefighter crews were called to Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Monday morning following the outbreak of a blaze.

Smoke could be seen emanating from the stadium’s Sir Bobby Charlton stand at approximately 7.00am.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and crews spent around 90 minutes tackling the blaze before it was extinguished.

The club later tweeted: “A small electrical fire was identified quickly in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand around 7am today.

“The fire brigade attended & the isolated incident was dealt with quickly & effectively. There was minimal damage & there were no injuries.”



The blaze broke out 13 hours after United’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic, which saw Jose Mourinho’s side progress to the fourth round of the competition.

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service said: “We were called at 6.58am to Sir Matt Busby Way. Three fire engines from Manchester, Salford and Stretford attended the scene.

“We have isolated the electrics and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a CO2 fire extinguisher.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed by either the club or the fire service, though early reports suggest that it was triggered by a faulty lift.