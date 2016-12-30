Wales manager Chris Coleman is set to be awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours in recognition of his contributions to Welsh football.

The 46-year-old guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in what was their first appearance at a major competitive tournament since the 1958 World Cup.

Wales qualified top of Group B, securing two wins and a loss, to book their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Coleman’s men saw off British rivals Northern Ireland in the last 16 before recording a historic 3-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Ashley Williams, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Vokes all found the back of the net as Wales swept aside their Belgian opponents in what was Wales’ finest performance of the modern football era.

In the moments after the final whistle, Coleman delivered a memorable speech to his team and home nation that has since been immortalised in Welsh football history.

“Dream – don’t be afraid to have dreams,” he said. “Because four years ago I was as far away from this as you can imagine and look what’s happened.

“If you work hard enough and you’re not afraid to dream and you’re not afraid to fail.

“Everybody fails. Don’t be afraid to fail. I’ve had more failures than successes, but I’m not afraid to fail.”

Chris Coleman celebrates Wales' quarter-final victory over Belgium with his coaching staff ( Getty )

Although Wales went on to lose 2-0 in the semi-finals to eventual tournament winners Portugal, Coleman and his men garnered widespread praise for their historic feats in France.

Indeed, it was the first time in the country's history that the national football team successfully reached the last four of a major tournament.

Coleman joins a long list of high-profile sporting figures set to receive an OBE, including Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who successfully defended her flyweight title in Rio, cyclist Ed Clancy, part of the victorious team pursuit, and Paralympian Jody Cundy.

Men's eight rowers Pete Reed and Andrew Triggs-Hodge will also collect an OBE to add to their MBE following London 2012, as will Kate Richardson-Walsh who captained Team GB women to hockey gold in the summer.