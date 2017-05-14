Former Leicester boss Nigel Pearson interested in Middlesbrough job

Former Leicester and Derby manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that he is interested in taking on the Middlesbrough job next season.
Caretaker Steve Agnew stepped in to manage the side midway through March after Aitor Karanka was sacked.
Agnew was unable to arrest Middlesbrough’s poor run of form, though, and the side were relegated on Monday night after one season back in the top flight.
Pearson played at Middlesbrough between 1994 and 1998, and has been out of work since October after leaving the Rams.
When asked on Sky’s Goals on Sunday whether he’d be interested in the vacant position, the 53-year-old said: "Yeah, I would be. You have a good chance to come up if you keep the right players together, for sure.
"Out of the Premier League for seven years, they worked hard to get back there, and it's been a year that they'll reflect on maybe with some regret. It's certainly disappointing.
"Having been there myself for four years, it's a really good club."
Although Middlesbrough will be among the favourites for promotion next season, Pearson insisted the atmosphere around the club will be crucial in determining what happens next.
"A lot depends on the mood of the players, how they react to relegation. There's going to be talk of players leaving, for sure.
"You have to keep that cycle of bringing new players in."
