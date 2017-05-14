Former Leicester boss Nigel Pearson interested in Middlesbrough job

Former Leicester and Derby manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that he is interested in taking on the Middlesbrough job next season.

Caretaker Steve Agnew stepped in to manage the side midway through March after Aitor Karanka was sacked.

Agnew was unable to arrest Middlesbrough’s poor run of form, though, and the side were relegated on Monday night after one season back in the top flight.

1/23 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball owing to Chelsea's utter dominance. Getty Images

3/23 Cesar Azpilicueta - 8 out of 10 Superb. Rock solid in defence and brought the ball out from the back well. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Accurate passing and strong in the air, didn't give Middlesbrough a sniff. Getty Images

5/23 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Made more tackles than any of his team-mates and led by example. Getty Images

6/23 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 His passing left a little bit to be desired and wasn't able to get forward as often as Alonso. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cesc Fabregas - 8 out of 10 Had more touches than any other player. Ran the show from the middle of the park. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Nemanja Matic - 8 out of 10 His performances at the tail-end of this season have been very impressive. Dropped back well and scored a great goal. Getty Images

9/23 Marcos Alonso - 8 out of 10 A constant attacking threat and got on the score-sheet, too. Getty Images

10/23 Pedro - 8 out of 10 Very busy, calm and composed in possession and unlucky not to score. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Not the Belgian's best night, with all of those around him excelling. Subbed off for Willian in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Diego Costa - 8 out of 10 A typical Costa performance. Harassed the Middlesbrough defence all night and opened the scoring. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Brad Guzan - 4 out of 10 Conceded three goals, all straight between his legs. D'oh. Getty Images

14/23 Fabio - 5 out of 10 Had a tough evening up against Alonso, and didn't have much of an idea how to stop his runs from deep. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Calum Chambers - 5 out of 10 Made several important clearances. Middlesbrough's best defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Ben Gibson - 4 out of 10 Had an utterly miserable evening in the heart of Boro's defence. Getty Images

17/23 George Friend - 5 out of 10 The only Boro defender to have won a tackle all evening. Genuinely. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Marten de Roon - 6 out of 10 Boro's best player. Failed to create anything but tigerish in the tackle. Likely to be poached in the summer. Getty Images

19/23 Adam Clayton - 5 out of 10 Brave display in the middle of the park alongside De Roon. Getty Images

20/23 Adam Forshaw - 3 out of 10 Utterly, utterly anonymous. Subbed off early in the second. Getty Images

21/23 Adama Traore - 5 out of 10 Very poor link up play. Consistently fails to live up to his billing. Getty Images

22/23 Stewart Downing - 5 out of 10 Ran around a lot; achieved very little. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Alvaro Negredo - 5 out of 10 Didn't have a shot on goal all evening. AFP/Getty Images

Pearson played at Middlesbrough between 1994 and 1998, and has been out of work since October after leaving the Rams.

When asked on Sky’s Goals on Sunday whether he’d be interested in the vacant position, the 53-year-old said: "Yeah, I would be. You have a good chance to come up if you keep the right players together, for sure.

"Out of the Premier League for seven years, they worked hard to get back there, and it's been a year that they'll reflect on maybe with some regret. It's certainly disappointing.

"Having been there myself for four years, it's a really good club."

Although Middlesbrough will be among the favourites for promotion next season, Pearson insisted the atmosphere around the club will be crucial in determining what happens next.

"A lot depends on the mood of the players, how they react to relegation. There's going to be talk of players leaving, for sure.

"You have to keep that cycle of bringing new players in."