Oscar handed eight-match ban for role in Chinese Super League brawl

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been banned for eight games after sparking a mass brawl between his Shanghai SIPG team-mates and their Guangzhou R&F counterparts.

The Brazil international has also been fined 40,000 Yuan (£4,625) as a result of the incident in Sunday's 1-1 Chinese Super League draw between the sides.

A Chinese Football Association statement said: "According to the Chinese Football Association disciplinary guidelines, Oscar has been given a ban of eight games in the 2017 Super League and fined 40,000 Yuan."

Oscar played a starring role in this brawl...and might deserve an award for his flop. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GSvqnbERnh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2017

The punishment comes after disciplinary chiefs reviewed the incident in which Oscar kicked the ball at two opponents, according to the statement, prompting "large-scale gatherings and conflicts" and having "a very bad impact" on the Chinese game.

The 25-year-old will not be eligible to play for his club in the league until August 13 as a result of his suspension.

Oscar, who joined Chelsea in a £19.35m switch from Internacional in July 2012, left for China in a £60m move in January.

PA