Sergio Aguero feels he is not yet ready to return to Argentina and sign for boyhood club Independiente, and the Manchester City forward has admitted privately that he will be plying his trade elsewhere in Europe next season should the Etihad club decide to sell.

The 28-year-old forward was replaced in the City starting line-up by new signing Gabriel Jesus for Sunday's game with Swansea, and the Brazilian scored both goals in a 2-1 win.

But questions over Aguero's future were raised months before the arrival of the teenaged forward, with some of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff unconvinced by Aguero's fit in their system.

Doubts also persist over the Argentina international's fitness. Aguero has always been an explosive player who struggles to produce his top form when not fully fit. Concerns are abound that the striker, who has been playing regularly ever since making his debut for Independiente at just 15 years old, will be able to reach 100% condition consistently as other players with similar career arcs have struggled to do.

Indeed, data from PhysioRoom.com records that Aguero has suffered 29 separate injuries since joining the club, limiting him to a best-ever 31 Premier League starts in a season back in 2011 - his first campaign on English soil - and an average of just 26 league starts per season.

While senior City figures have always previously insisted that the £35million signing from Atletico Madrid would see out the rest of his career in Europe at the Etihad Stadium before returning to his boyhood club, Independiente, that stance is understood to be softening.

Aguero told an Argentine radio station in March that he was planning on a return in 2018, despite his current City deal running until 2020.

Guardiola was unable to confirm if Aguero signed a new contract last season (Getty)

But he also confirmed that senior figures in Manchester had agreed to let him out of his contract early should Independiente come knocking.

"It's clear to me that when my contract ends, after the World Cup [Russia 2018], I'm going to Independiente.

"Here at the club they are great with me, they always told me that they were open if the chance of a transfer arises.

"But where am I going to go in Europe? No, when I go, when my contract ends, I'm going to Argentina to play for El Rojo. From Manchester, straight to Avellaneda."

However it is that last piece of the puzzle which may now have changed.

While Independiente would love their prodigal son to return, senior officials at the club say Aguero wishes to play "two or three more years" in Europe.

Sergio Aguero in action for Independiente in 2006 (Getty)

"Our desire is for him to return now but this is not possible."

Aguero holds the Avellaneda club close to his heart and has previously offered financial help as well as calling prospective youth signings to help convince them to choose El Rojo.

While Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are among the clubs who would be willing to re-home Aguero should his time at City come to an end this summer, a source close to the player was keen to point out the example of Yaya Toure's return to the side and that "no door is ever fully closed" with Pep Guardiola.