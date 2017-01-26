Southampton could become the next Premier League team to receive Chinese investment, should construction company Lander Sports Development succeed in buying a stake in the club.

Lander, whose interest in Southampton was rumoured last year, told the Shenzhen stock exchange in a statement that it had struck a deal with Saints' owner Katharina Liebherr to buy into the soccer club's holding company, without disclosing any terms.

Southampton, who on Wednesday beat Liverpool to reach the final of England's League Cup, released a statement via club owner Katharina Liebherr.

"Please understand that I can only make limited comments regarding this process but I can assure you that any steps we do take will be in the best interests of the club," she said.

"A potential partnership would need to clear multiple approvals and fulfil strict criteria before being confirmed.

"The Premier League is increasingly competitive; we need to keep moving forward and look to new markets for commercial growth, innovation and to share our journey. Together we have had many years of progression and success, and ensuring this continues is the main focus of any possible partnership."

The club, 11th in the Premier League, join Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and second tier Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in having Chinese investors.

Chinese entities and individuals have ploughed more than $3 billion into overseas soccer investments over the past year or so, encouraged by avid fan President Xi Jinping who wants the country to become a soccer superpower.

Long's strike on Wednesday ensured Southampton reached their first major final since 2003 ( Getty )

The club was rescued from the brink of bankruptcy by German-born Swiss businessman Markus Liebherr in 2009. Katharina inherited the south coast club after her father's death in 2010 and became non-executive chairman in 2014.

Shares in Lander, which builds stadiums and organises sporting competitions, have been suspended since Oct. 14 when speculation surfaced of potential interest in Southampton.