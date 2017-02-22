Sutton United’s website has fallen victim to a cyber-attack, with the profile of sacked goalkeeper Wayne Shaw targeted.

According to the Sutton Guardian, alterations were made to the National League outfit’s site by a hacker with the username ‘Lazmania61’, who changed Shaw’s player profile description to ‘BEST GOALKEEPER’.

Bruce Elliott, Sutton’s chairman, said the changes were made prior to Monday’s FA Cup defeat to Arsenal and Shaw’s dismissal on Tuesday.

Wayne Shaw's player profile description was changed to read 'BEST GOALKEEPER'

“Something went wrong over the weekend and our maintenance guys are looking into fixing it,” Elliot told the Sutton Guardian. “It’s extremely frustrating as now is the time where we could do with it up as well.

“I don’t know when the website will be back up and running and I don’t know about any changes that were made to the site. It’s just another problem that we could do without really,” he added.

At the time of writing, Sutton’s website shows a message informing visitors that it is down for maintenance.

The non-league club have been in the spotlight since Monday’s match following their decision to part ways with Shaw, who was pictured eating a pie on the touchline during the defeat.

Shaw performed the stunt after learning that Sun Bets, The Sun newspaper's sports betting website, had offered a price of 8-1 on him eating a pie.

Sutton's website was taken down for maintenance following the discovery of the hack

The goalkeeper, who became something of a social media celebrity during Sutton's Cup run on account of his weight, denied placing a bet himself, though claimed to know others who had.

After both the Gambling Commission and the Football Association launched investigations into the incident, the club asked Shaw to resign.