Victor Moses has signed a two-year contract extension with table-topping Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2021, completing a remarkable turnaround in his Blues career.
The 26-year-old, who started out as a forward at Crystal Palace, has become a key player for Chelsea this season under new boss Antonio Conte, excelling in a wing-back role since the Italian coach switched to a 3-4-3 formation in October.
Moses, who joined the club in 2012, had spent most of his time as a Chelsea player out on loan, with spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, but he has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season under Conte, scoring four times to underline his importance to the side.
Chelsea's 36 players out on loan
Chelsea's 36 players out on loan
-
1/36 Tammy Abraham
on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
2/36 Mukhtar Ali
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
3/36 Christian Atsu
on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
4/36 Victorien Angban
on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
5/36 Baba Rahman
on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
6/36 Lewis Baker
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
7/36 Nathan Baxter
on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017
Getty
-
8/36 Jamal Blackman
on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
9/36 Jeremie Boga
on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
10/36 Isaiah Brown
on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
11/36 Andreas Christensen
on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
12/36 Jake Clarke-Salter
on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
13/36 Charlie Colkett
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
14/36 Juan Cuadrado
on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019
Getty
-
15/36 Cristian Cuevas
on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
16/36 Fakaty Dabo
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
17/36 Jay Dasilva
on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
18/36 Matej Delac
on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
19/36 Islam Feruz
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
20/36 Michael Hector
on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
21/36 Tomas Kalas
on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
22/36 Alex Kiwomya
on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
23/36 Matt Miazga
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
24/36 Miro Muheim
on loan to Zürich until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
25/36 Nathan
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
26/36 Kenneth Omeruo
on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
27/36 Kasey Palmer
on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
28/36 Danilo Pantic
on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
29/36 Mario Pasalic
on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
30/36 Lucas Piazon
on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
31/36 Loic Remy
on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
32/36 Jhoao Rodriguez
on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
33/36 Fikayo Tomori
on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
34/36 Bertrand Traore
on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
35/36 Marco van Ginkel
on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
36/36 Wallace
on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017
Getty
And he's now been rewarded with new contract worth upwards of £75,000 per week.
"We're having a great season, I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence," Moses told the club's website.
"I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team."
Chelsea are 10 points clear at the top of the table and visit ninth-placed West Ham United on Monday.
Reuters
- More about:
- Chelsea F.c.
- Victor Moses