Victor Moses signs new Chelsea contract to complete remarkable turnaround in his Blues career

The Nigerian international has turned around his Blues career and earned a new deal

Victor Moses has become a key member of Antonio Conte's side Getty

Victor Moses has signed a two-year contract extension with table-topping Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2021, completing a remarkable turnaround in his Blues career.

The 26-year-old, who started out as a forward at Crystal Palace, has become a key player for Chelsea this season under new boss Antonio Conte, excelling in a wing-back role since the Italian coach switched to a 3-4-3 formation in October.

Moses, who joined the club in 2012, had spent most of his time as a Chelsea player out on loan, with spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, but he has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season under Conte, scoring four times to underline his importance to the side.

And he's now been rewarded with new contract worth upwards of £75,000 per week.

"We're having a great season, I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence," Moses told the club's website.

"I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team."

Chelsea are 10 points clear at the top of the table and visit ninth-placed West Ham United on Monday.

Reuters

