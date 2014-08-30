Wayne Rooney: What they said when he signed for Manchester United in 2004

On 31 August 2004 an 18-year-old signed a six-year deal at Manchester United. Some 13 years later Wayne Rooney is now an Everton player once again.

Rooney's arrival at Manchester United came after flashes of his potential in an Everton shirt, not least as a 16-year-old when his firecracker of a goal against Arsenal ended a 30-match unbeaten run for the Gunners.

He would go on to star at Euro 2004 with England and after that his move to United became almost inevitable.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Four hours before the transfer deadline, Manchester United announced the deal had been completed.

"I'm excited to be joining a club as big as Manchester United. I feel this can only improve my career," said Rooney at the time.

The size of the fee and his performances up until that point ensured Rooney arrived amid incredible expectations.

Rooney against Arsenal

Sir Alex Ferguson said he was delighted to sign a player who he claimed prior to his arrival would make United's squad as strong as that which won the Champions League in 1999.

"I am very excited. I think we have got the best young player this country has seen in the past 30 years," Ferguson said on the day of Rooney's arrival.

"Everyone is delighted by this signing."

September 2004: Paul Stretford (left) with Wayne Rooney , Coleen McLoughlin and Sir Alex Ferguson after Rooney's signing at Manchester United

Rooney was unable to immediately make his debut as he recovered from the injury that ended his glorious summer in Portugal with the England team. In the meantime, Ferguson talked him up some more.

"I can see Wayne having the same impact as Eric (Cantona) had on the team when I signed him," says Sir Alex.

Former Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen had this to say after Rooney's move to Old Trafford: "We are not dealing with any normal 18-year-old.

"There is huge pressure on Rooney because he is not a teenager who will come in and people will wait for him to deliver - he is going to go into that team and be expected to make a real impact.

"He will be under the guidance of Ferguson, who has been a master at developing young players.

"It will be fascinating to see how this brilliant talent develops under the master manager."

Denis Law, who scored 237 goals for Manchester United made the following prediction: "He has the ability and goal power to beat my 18 hat-tricks and as for my 46 in a season, I don't see any reason why he can't overtake that one day either. Eventually he'll have all the records."

Rooney currently sits 20 goals behind him - Law might just be proved right.

Rooney celebrates his hat-trick against Fenerbahce on his European debut

The feelings of Everton fans, understandably aggrieved at the departure of a player who once displayed a t-shirt that read "Once a blue, always a Blue", were summed up by this piece of graffiti that appeared on Merseyside after he left: "Rooney could have been a God," it read, "but he chose to be a Devil."

A statement correct in so many ways.