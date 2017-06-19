Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks 50-man brawl in Chinese Super League

Former Chelsea player Oscar sparked a 50-man brawl in a Chinese Super League game by twice appearing to deliberately kick the ball at opponents.

The match between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F descended into farce shortly before the end of the first half.

The Brazilian midfielder appeared to kick the ball into an R&F player before then doing the same to another before being pushed to the floor.

Shangai SIPG forması giyen Oscar, Guangzhou Evergrande maçında ortalığı birbirine kattı. #skyskorcom pic.twitter.com/WowLhmRKPX — SKYSKOR (@skyskorcom) June 19, 2017

A melee ensued with all 22 players as well as substitutes and staff members spilling on to the field of play.

A player from each team was dismissed as the referee finally regained control of proceedings. The match ended 1-1 with Hulk scoring Shanghai's equaliser.