Sunday saw the Premier League season draw to a close with Arsenal missing out on the top four and Champions League football for the first time in 20 years, while Liverpool were restored to among Europe’s elite in their stead.

But, for the final time of the 2016/17 season, what else did this weekend’s matches teach us?

Terry loves the limelight

John Terry signed off for Chelsea with one of the most grandiose, self-indulgent goodbyes known to football. Following his final game at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea legend revealed not only had he “negotiated” to come off in the 26th-minute, against Antonio Conte’s original wishes, but also that Sunderland manager David Moyes agreed to have his team kick the ball out at the correct time so the substitution could occur.

( Getty )

Terry is no stranger to these types of performances, as he dressed up in full kit in 2012 – shinpads and all – for the Champions League final, even though he was suspended. You only need to look to the Bundesliga and see how Philippe Lahm and Xabi Alonso retired with grace to know how it should be done.

A ‘new cycle’ for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said in the build-up to their win over Middlesbrough that Liverpool would be entering a “new cycle” if they reached the Champions League for next season. It is only the second time in eight seasons that they’ve done it and they must put on a better performance than Brendan Rodgers’ side did in the 2014-15 season.

(REUTERS)

New signings and a bigger squad will be key given how the Reds struggled whenever they were hit by injuries this season. Klopp’s challenge was to return Liverpool to a force to compete in England, he must do that again next season but with the added task of balancing it with the Champions League.

Arsenal struggling for FA Cup final

The Gunners may have sealed an impressive 3-1 win over Everton but it was a day of disappointment for them in all. Not only did they miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, they also severely damaged their chances of the winning a consolatory FA Cup final.

(AP)

Captain Laurent Koscielny will miss the final due to a reckless red card which carries a suspension, as injuries piled up at the Emirates as well. Gabriel was stretched off with a long-term-looking injury while Alexis Sanchez also left the field with a hamstring problem. It means the Chilean could have played his final game for the club and leaves Arsene Wenger with a depleted squad for Wembley next weekend.

Prolific Kane can fire Tottenham forward

Harry Kane became only the fifth player to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the Premier League as he scored his seventh goal in two games in the 7 (seven) -1 rout away at Hull. It left him on 29 goals in 30 Premier League appearances this season and with a second consecutive Golden Boot.

If he can continue this vein of form at Wembley next season then that should go a long way to ending Spurs’ hoodoo at the national stadium and could easily catapult them towards a first-ever Premier League title. So much rests on Kane’s shoulders but he looks more than capable of resting it there.

Kids do it again for United

Marcus Rashford did it last season, James Wilson two seasons before. Sunday was the turn of Josh Harrop to become the latest youth-team star to send Old Trafford into frenzy. Mourinho only watched one reserve game this season and it happened to be when the 21-year-old scored a hat-trick against Spurs on Monday and boy did he take his chance.

Harrop is United's 100th Premier League goalscorer ( Getty )

Harrop gave United the lead with a fantastic goal after good work from Paul Pogba to become the club’s 100th different Premier League goalscorer. But he will need a big preseason in order to keep a place in the senior squad – something he looks more than capable of doing. He just needs to go the way of Rashford, rather than the way of Wilson.

Mazzarri leaves a bitter taste in the mouth

From Terry’s love-in as he said goodbye to Stamford Bridge, Walter Mazzarri experienced quite the opposite in his final game in charge of Watford. He was booed by his own fans and criticised by his own players following the final whistle.

Mazzarri failed to win over the Wafford support ( Getty )

He got into trouble for his touchline antics which caused Watford’s supporters to call for him to be sent off. It is hardly surprising their anger given his started the game with a back three including zero centre-backs and picked two goalkeepers on the bench.

Clement can build on Swansea success

Only Arsenal and Chelsea picked up more points than Swansea in the final eight games of the season and that shows just how good the job Paul Clement has done in South Wales is. Fernando Llorente proved his worth once again with his 15th goal of the season and Gylfi Sigurdsson ran the show in midfield.

It was Llorente's 15th goal of the season ( Getty )

Next season’s remit will again just to be to avoid relegation, but given his previous jobs as assistant at the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich, he would do well to get some help with some decent loan deals.

Southampton search on

Southampton’s season was a bit of nothing in the end. They finished eighth but Claude Puel’s future is no clearer and it is likely that there will be someone else in the dugout at the end of the season.

Puel's time at Southampton could be nearing its end ( Getty )

Stoke’s Mark Hughes could find himself in a similarly perilous position next season but the away win compounded the disappointment in Southampton’s season, despite a strong league finish. It is an attractive job and Marco Silva would love another crack at the Premier League.

Shakespeare knows Vardy

After his stunning season last year, Jamie Vardy struggled to replicate his form. Under Claudio Ranieri he only managed five goals in 22 games and looked a shadow of the player that he did when chasing the Premier League title 12 month prior.

Jamie Vardy nets the equaliser for Leicester ( Getty )

However, since Craig Shakespeare took over his renaissance has been a symbol for the whole team as he has banged in eight goals in 12 games, with the last coming in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth. If Leicester can get the best out of him again then they could be looking at a strong season next term.

West Ham stumble to decent end

West Ham have looked distinctly ordinary this season and have had a really poor first season at the London Stadium, yet somehow finished with nine teams worse than them. Slaven Bilic has clashed with the owners and there have been questions asked about his job.

He will need some serious recruitment over the summer if the football on the pitch is to match the ambitions of the boardroom.