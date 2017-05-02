Aaron Lennon receiving treatment for 'stress-related illness,' Everton confirm

Everton winger Aaron Lennon is currently undergoing treatment for a stress-related illness, the club has confirmed.

Lennon has not featured for the Toffees since 11 February, when he came off the bench at Middlesbrough to make his 13th appearance of the season.

Following a report from the Daily Mail on Tuesday night, Everton released a statement which read: “Aaron Lennon is currently receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness.

“The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time.”

This follows an initial statement issued by a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police.

“Police were called at around 4.35pm on Sunday, April 30, 2017 to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man,” it read. “Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”

Manager Ronald Koeman last gave an update on the winger ahead of last month's game against Manchester United, saying he "was not in a physical way to be part of the team".

Lennon joined Everton on loan in January 2015 before moving to the Merseyside club on a permanent basis for £4m in the summer.

The 30-year-old has made a total of 50 appearances for the Toffees.