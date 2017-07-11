Aaron Lennon has said he “can’t wait to kick on” after returning to training with Everton following his recovery from a stress-related illness.

The 30-year-old winger was detained under the Mental Health Act in May after police found him at the side of a road in Salford.

Lennon, who made 13 appearances last season, did not feature for Ronald Koeman’s side again after his problems became public knowledge.

Thousands of well-wishers sent Lennon messages of support in the days and weeks after news of his ordeal broke and the former Leeds and Tottenham player has now shown his appreciation.

“It's great to be back after a difficult period. I've had a good first week of training and can't wait to kick on now,” he tweeted on Monday night.

“I want to thank all the staff and patients at The Priory in both Darlington and Altrincham and all the staff at Salford Royal Hospital.

How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?







11 show all How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?



















1/11 GK: Jordan Pickford

2/11 RB: Seamus Coleman

3/11 CB: Ashley Williams

4/11 CB: Michael Keane

5/11 LB: Leighton Baines

6/11 CM: Idrissa Gueye

7/11 CM: Morgan Schneiderlin

8/11 RW: Yannick Bolasie

9/11 AM: Davy Klaassen

10/11 LW: Wayne Rooney

11/11 ST: Sandro Ramirez

“The support I've had from Everton, Spurs, their fans, football fans and concerned members of the general public has been incredible.

“It's important for me to emphasise that there is amazing help out there and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support because it's great and good to talk.

“Lastly, a special thanks to the staff at Everton, my team-mates, and especially my family and the people around me.”

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchester United confirm Lukaku signing

Koeman, meanwhile, has welcomed Lennon’s return ahead of the new campaign.

“I was really pleased to have Aaron back on the training pitch because everybody knows he had a difficult, hard time the last few months of the season.

“Everybody's really happy that Aaron is back and back in fitness. It's a good time to start and to get the fitness back to start pre-season. It's really good.”