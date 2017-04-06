Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa has been arrested on suspicion of attacking his wife after police were called to his home on Tuesday night, just hours after the club’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

Musa, 24, from Nigeria, was not included in the matchday squad for Tuesday night’s match, though he was not at home when police arrived at his Countesthorpe residence in Leicestershire shortly after the game at the King Power Stadium finished.

After receiving an allegation of domestic abuse against the Nigeria international, police spoke to neighbours about the Leicester City player, before he returned home later that night.

Two plain-clothed policewoman then arrested Musa around 1am on Wednesday morning and taken for questioned after being accused of beating his wife, Jamila, but was released without charge.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: “A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning at his home address near Leicester on suspicion of common assault.”

Leicester City said that they were aware of the investigation, but confirmed that they will not be taking action against the player after the matter was closed.

“We are aware that Ahmed Musa has today cooperated with a police inquiry relating to a disturbance in the early hours of this morning,” a Leicester City spokesman said.

“'The inquiry has since been closed and no further action is to be taken.

“We see no reason for formal action internally, though Ahmed will be given the opportunity to discuss the matter with football management when the squad returns.”

Musa took to Instragram on Wednesday to wish his wife, Jamila, a happy birthday, and did not make reference to his arrest.

On this special day, may you have: All the joy, your heart can hold; All the smiles, a day can bring; And all the blessings, a life can unfold. May God bestow you with His bounties and blessings! Happy Birthday,To my Queen 👸🏻🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂💃💃💃💃 A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

His post read: “On this special day, may you have: All the joy, your heart can hold; All the smiles, a day can bring; And all the blessings, a life can unfold. May God bestow you with His bounties and blessings! Happy Birthday,To my Queen.”

Musa is Leicester’s club-record signing after joining last summer from Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow. The 60-cap Nigeria international, who earns a reported £60,000-a-week, has fallen out of favour with new Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare following his promotion after Claudio Ranieri was sacked in February.

Musa has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four times, but the forward has not played since the 3-2 victory over West Ham on 18 March and hasn’t started a Premier League match since the 3-0 defeat by Manchester United on 5 February when he was replaced at half-time.