Alan Pardew sacked: Who is in contention to replace him at Crystal Palace?

Pardew has been sacked by the south London club, who lie just one place and one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone

Who will be the next Crystal Palace manager?

  • 1/6 Sam Allardyce - 4/7

    The disgraced former England manager is expected to make his return to football at Selhurst Park. Allardyce is the odds-on favourite, having been dismissed from his ‘dream job’ with the national team in October.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/6 Chris Coleman – 7/2

    The Wales manager was named on Fifa’s World Coach of the Year shortlist for his efforts at the summer’s European Championships.

    Getty

  • 3/6 Roy Hodgson - 8/1

    The former England manager has said that he wishes to return to football, despite the ignominy suffered by the European Championships exit at the hands of Iceland.

    Getty

  • 4/6 Harry Redknapp – 20/1

    Out of work in club management since leaving Queens Park Rangers in 2015, Redknapp most recently took charge of Jordan for two World Cup qualifying matches in March.

    Getty

  • 5/6 Tony Popovic – 25/1

    The former Crystal Palace defender was an assistant manager under Dougie Freedman and is currently in charge of the A-League’s Western Sydney Wanderers in his native Australia.

    Getty

  • 6/6 Keith Millen – 33/1

    Millen is expected to take over as caretaker following Pardew’s dismissal. It will be his fourth spell in temporary charge of the team in the last three years.

    Getty

Allardyce was sacked as England manager earlier this year after an undercover newspaper sting

Alan Pardew has been dismissed as manager of Crystal Palace, with the club lying one place and one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The 55-year-old replaced Neil Warnock at Selhurst Park during the 2014/15 season and steered the embattled club away from the relegation places.

Pardew’s side have, however, endured a miserable 2016, picking up just 26 league points throughout the year.

Palace sack Pardew after terrible 2016 run

In a statement on the club’s official website, Pardew said: “I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board.

“Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended. 

“I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn't been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”

Take a look through the gallery above to see who is in contention to replace Pardew in the Selhurst Park dugout.

