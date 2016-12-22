Alan Pardew has been dismissed as manager of Crystal Palace, with the club lying one place and one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The 55-year-old replaced Neil Warnock at Selhurst Park during the 2014/15 season and steered the embattled club away from the relegation places.

Pardew’s side have, however, endured a miserable 2016, picking up just 26 league points throughout the year.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Pardew said: “I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board.

“Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended.

“I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn't been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”

