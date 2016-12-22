Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew, 17 games into the Premier League season.

Pardew leaves the club two weeks short of his two-year anniversary with the Eagles, having taken the reins on 3 January 2015 after he left Newcastle United in a deal that cost Palace around £2.5m in compensation.

The 55-year-old former Palace midfielder had hoped for a new contract after leading Palace to a 15th-place finish in 2015/16, having ended his first season at Selhurst Park in a credible 10th place. However, Palace’s form in 2016 has been nothing short of terrible, with the south London club holding one of the worst records in English football for the calendar year in which they have recorded just six victories since the turn of the year.

A club statement issued on Thursday afternoon read: “Crystal Palace F.C. have today asked Alan Pardew to step down as Manager of the Club.”

Club chairman Steve Parish, a close ally of Pardew during his time at Selhurst Park, said: “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as Manager and previously as a player.

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the Club and we wish him the very best for the future.”

More to follow...